Iran’s Raisi congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has sent a message to Vahagn Khachaturyan to congratulate him on his election as President of Armenia, Iranian President’s press Office reports.

Raisi described the historical and cultural ties and friendly relations between the two countries over the past three decades as a strong and reliable basis for expanding and promoting comprehensive relations.



The President expressed hope that the two countries would see a new stage in relations, taking advantage of past experiences and in the light of mutual will and efforts.