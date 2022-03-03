Reps. Schiff, Pallone and Speier press for $50 million in Artsakh aid

Members of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff, Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier press for $50 million in Artsakh aid.

In a letter to the House leadership, the lawmakers request that the following provision be included in the upcoming omnibus bill:

“Of the funds appropriated under this heading, not less that $50,000,000 shall be made available for assistance in Nagorno-Karabakh, used to provide humanitarian assistance and resettlement support to the Armenian victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, both those residing in and those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. Such assistance will help to meet basic human needs, including maternity healthcare and drinking water programs.”