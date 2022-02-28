TopWorld

Zelensky signs request for Ukraine to join EU

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 28, 2022, 20:41
Less than a minute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed on Monday a formal request for the country to join the European Union, urging Brussels to approve Ukraine’s membership as soon as possible through a special procedure.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 28, 2022, 20:41
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button