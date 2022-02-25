Georgia will not join the financial and economic sanctions of the West against Russia

The Georgian authorities are not going to participate in the economic and financial sanctions of Western countries imposed against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.



“We got acquainted with the actions of our international partners that followed the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. I mean the introduction of economic and financial sanctions [against Russia]. I want to clearly and unequivocally state that Georgia, taking into account the national interests, is not going to participate in financial and economic sanctions,” Garibashvili said.