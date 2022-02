Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit.

The Prime Minister was met at the Nur Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov.

The Prime Minister will take part in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the capital Nur-Sultan. The narrow format meeting will be held on February 24, and the expanded format meeting will be held on February 25.