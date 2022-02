Putin signs decrees on recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed decrees on recognition of the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donets and Lugansk.

He asked the Russian parliament to ratify the decision as soon as possible.

Putin also signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and assistance with the leaders of the two self-proclaimed republics Denis Pushulin and Leonid Pasechnik.