Putin tells Macron and Scholz he will sign a decree on recognition of self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin said.

Putin informed Macron and Scholtz about his intention to sign a decree recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the near future.

The President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed their disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts.

The issue was earlier discussed at the meeting of the Russian National Security Council.

Putin is expected to address the nation later today.