Putin, Biden “in principle” accept Macron’s summit proposal

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have accepted the principle of French President Emmanual Macron’s proposal to hold a summit in Paris, Elysee Palace reports.

Macron spoke with both Presidents on SUnday.

He proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.

Mr Macron’s office said details of the possible summit would be discussed during a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

Macron, in turn, will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.