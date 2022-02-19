Paris FC announce new Armenian shareholder

Ligue 2 side Paris FC have today released a statement announcing the arrival of Armenian investors Noah Football Group as minority shareholders. Pierre Ferracci remains the majority shareholder.

Noah Football Group becomes the third foreign investor in Paris FC, after the Kingdom of Bahrain who joined the club in June 2020 and BRI Sports Holding in October 2021. The group has also joined the board of directors of Paris FC, through Roman Gevorkyan.

“NOAH continues to actively expand in European football and develop new strategies that will contribute to the overall growth of the clubs that are part of the group. We are particularly sensitive to the development of the Academy and the emergence of young talent in the region. Paris FC has a great project to climb to Ligue 1 and also has a goal of qualifying for the Women’s Champions League for the club’s women’s team. One of the aims of our arrival is to support this ambitious project”, said Roman Gevorkyan, future administrator of the club.

Through this investment, Noah Football Group continues its integration in the development of European clubs, notably Noah FC in Armenia (D1 Armenian), Siena in Italy (Serie C) and now Paris FC. Industrial synergies and sporting exchanges between the clubs will encourage the development and promotion of talent.

In this context, Noah Football Group will also encourage the arrival of a sponsor from a sector of activity where the club didn’t yet have a partner. Paris FC will announce this arrival in March.

This new arrival will once again strengthen the Club’s development and support its international dimension. “I am very pleased to welcome Noah Football Group and Roman Gevorkyan to Paris FC. This new arrival reflects the club’s desire to continue its international development. The will to train young talents is a common base between Paris FC and the clubs owned by the Noah Football Group,” said Pierre Ferracci, President of Paris FC.

After the arrival of Roman Gevorkyan on the board of directors, the Paris FC board of directors will be enlarged in the coming months to include managers from companies in the Paris region who wish to support the club’s project. The control of the club will continue to rely on a regional and national majority base.