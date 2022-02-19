Armenia, Iran FMs discuss bilateral relations, regional security issues

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Munich,

The Ministers commended the positive dynamics of the relations based on historical ties and understanding between the two peoples, expressing readiness to raise the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the spheres of security, trade and economy, energy, transport, tourism and culture to a qualitatively new level.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran stressed the need for finalizing and signing of the agreement on the establishment of the “Persian Gulf-Black Sea” international transport corridor, in this context emphasizing the importance of joint efforts towards organizing the 6th meeting of experts.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian touched upon a wide range of issues on regional and international security and stability.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to his counterpart the situation resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and its people, as well as from the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. He highly appreciated Iran’s position on Armenia’s territorial integrity and border inviolability. The need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was also stressed.