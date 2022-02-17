TUMO box opens in Javakhk

The first sessions have started at the TUMO box in the city of Akhlkalak in Georgia’s Armenian-populated Javakhk region․ Thanks to the cooperation between TUMO and the Javakhk branch of the Armenian Relief Society, more than 200 teenagers have already registered to attend the box and acquire skills in technology and design.

“Opening a TUMO Box in Akhalkalaki is very symbolic for us. As an international location that will serve hundreds of Armenian teenagers, this new box exemplifies our mission of reaching each and every Armenian community across borders,” TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian said.

The Akhlkalak box is the first step towards bringing TUMO’s tuition-free education program to teenagers in Javakhk with plans for possible expansion in the future.