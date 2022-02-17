Armenian Crossroads: PM Pashinyan presents details of North-South, East-West project

The North-South project has been redesigned and turned into a North-South, East-West project, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“This actually means that one of the branches of that road – the North-South, East-West, or the Armenian crossroads – will link the north to the south, i.e. Armenia to Iran. The other branch will stretch from Azerbaijan to Armenia and later to Nakhijevan and Turkey,” the Prime Minister noted.

PM Pashinyan said the pre-qualification tender for the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South road has been announced.

He voiced hope that by the end of the year there will be specific construction companies to carry out the work. Of course, the East-West project part has not been done, but in the context of political agreements, we will implement that part very quickly.”

The Prime Minister noted that id you know that concrete work is underway for the construction of the Armenian section of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

“In fact, although the technical and design work has already started, we hope that in the near future the agreements reached will be enshrined in a document, and the process will be be developing at full pace,” he said.

The pre-qualification phase will last 70 days. “We hope that within 70 days companies will actively submit applications, after which the qualified companies will have the opportunity to participate in the tender announced for the construction works,” he said.