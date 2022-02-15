CHW increasingly concerned about Holy Mother of God church in Taghavard

The Caucasus Heritage Watch is increasingly concerned about the Holy Mother of God church in Taghavard.

CHW first alerted about construction in the western part of the village in July 2021. It said the area was bulldozed and the destruction zone was extending to edge of the church.

“Since July alert, construction has advanced closer to the 1840 basilica,” CHW says, reminding that under the recent order by the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan is required to prevent damage to this and other Armenian cultural heritage sites.