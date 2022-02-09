Moscow backs visit of UNESCO mission to the region as soon as possible – Zakharova

Moscow discusses the preservation of historical and cultural heritage in contacts with official Baku and Yerevan, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“We are in favor of the soonest organization of the visit of the UNESCO mission to the region, we are also working through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Zakharova said.

She recalled that the joint statement of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, the United States and France dated December 7, 2021 calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue cooperation under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve sustainable progress on humanitarian issues, including the protection of historical and cultural sites.