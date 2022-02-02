Austrian FM pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

On a working visit to Armenia, the delegation led by Austria’s Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today, accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.



The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan who presented the history of the memorial.



The Foreign Ministers of the two countries laid wreaths at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The guests then laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.