Armenia’s National Day to be celebrated at Expo Dubai 2020

The National Day of Armenia will be celebrated at Expo Dubai 2020 on January 30, the Ministry of Economy informs.

The delegation headed by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan will leave for Dubai to participate in the event. The delegation comprises Sisian Boghossian, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, High-Tech Industry, Education, Science, Culture and Sports, as well as the Investment Support Center Foundation.



The series of events dedicated to the National Day will start at 10:15, from the main square of the exhibition, Al Wasl Plaza Central Square, with the ceremony of raising the flag of the Republic of Armenia. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan is then expected to address the event.



The opening remarks will be followed by the concert of “Barekamutyun” State Dance Ensemble, after which the guests will visit the Armenian pavilion to get acquainted with the presented cultural heritage, history, and the intellectual potential of the country.



The Armenian delegation will visit the UAE National Pavilion․ Bilateral meetings with the participation of the representatives of the delegations of the two countries are planned.



After the official opening ceremony, a number of cultural events will be organized throughout the day for visitors and guests from different countries.