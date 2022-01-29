Armenian goalkeeper Felix Ferahyan signs for Finnish side HIFK

23-year-pld Armenian goalkeeper Felix Ferahyan has signed a contract with HIFK – one of the best clubs in Finland.

On the same day he signed, he started his first official match for HIFK to beat 1-0 Inter Turku – another Finnish giant, for the Finnish League Cup. The best part of it is that he kept a clean sheet.

Born in Germany but raised in Finland, Felix is a graduate of the FC Kaiserslautern academy, but having not made 1st squad football, he decided to grow in German and Finnish lower divisions.

Despite having played for Finland U17, at age 19 he had already made up his mind to play for Armenia when he grew up.