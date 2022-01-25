Armenian Air Force equipped with new multifunctional helicopters

The aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces has been equipped with new modern, multifunctional helicopters designed to carry out firing, transportation and sanitary tasks, the Ministry of Defense reports.



On this occasion a solemn event was held at Erebuni Airport on January 25 attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan.

On the eve of the anniversary of the formation of the army, the command of the military unit reiterated that the air force is ready to fulfill the set tasks, “to keep the country’s air gates unshakable.”



The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces was briefed on the tactical-technical characteristics and features of the helicopters.