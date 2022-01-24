St. James Brotherhood makes traditional pilgrimage to Jordan River

On January 23, 2022, St. James Brotherhood, presided by His Eminence Abp. Sevan Gharibian, Canon Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, made a pilgrimage to the traditional baptismal site of our Lord Jesus Christ at the Jordan River.

At the bank of the river they were welcomed by the Military Commander of the region and the officer who is in charge of the site.

Thereafter a special service of “Blessing of Water” was held. From the other side of the bank river Armenians of Kingdom of Jordan also participated in the pilgrimage.

Among the participants was His Excellency Mr. Narek Ghazaryan, Consul of RA to Israel. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, only restricted number of Armenians attended the ceremony.