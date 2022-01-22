Armenia, UAE reach agreements on large-scale projects in renewable energy

The working visit of President Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates was marked by a number of practical agreements, particularly in the field of renewable energy.

The Emirati company Masdar, one of the leading international companies in the field of renewable energy, has already launched the “Ayg-1” project for the construction of a 200-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in the field of renewable energy in Armenia, the agreement on which was reached in 2019 during the President Sarkissian’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. Back then, Armen Sarkissian said the program was only the beginning of a great journey and noted that is was possible to do much more together.

During a recent working visit to the UAE, the President of Armenia met with the CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jamil Al Ramah and reached an agreement on the construction of another 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Armenia.

The 400-megawatt solar power plant projects in Armenia require large investments. They are also of strategic importance for increasing the security of the country’s energy system, the level of independence, as well as for the diversification of the energy sector. These programs will also help make Armenia greener.

During his visit to the UAE, the President discussed the possibility of large-scale investments in wind energy with the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, in particular, the construction of an additional 500-megawatt plant. President Sarkissian noted that Armenia has a huge potential for clean energy resources.

According to the agreement reached during the working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start operating flights to Yerevan in the near future.

In general, the working visit of the President of the Republic to the UAE is a practical step towards closer relations with the Arab world and strengthening cooperation.