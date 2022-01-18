Nazarbayev denies any “elite infighting” in Kazakhstan

In an address to the Kazakh people, ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev denied any “elite infighting” in the country.

He said President Kassym-JomartTokayev will assume the chairmanship of the Nur Otan Party.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has full power. He is the chairman of the Security Council. Soon the president will be elected chairman of the Nur Otan party. Therefore, there is no conflict or confrontation among the elite. Rumors about this are completely unfounded,” Nazarbayev stated.

“President [Tokayev] has brought forward a new reform program aimed at improving the well-being of the people, and this program must be supported,” the ex-President said.

He expressed gratitude for the support the course of reforms and modernization he pursued while in office as head of state.