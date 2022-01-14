Russian Foreign Ministry comments on first meeting between representatives of Armenia and Turkey

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the first meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey.

“The parties showed their readiness to engage in dialogue in a constructive, non-politicized manner, in the spirit of openness and focus on practical results, moving forward with “small steps” from simple to complex,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“It was agreed to continue the search for common ground, which would work for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, in the interests of stability and economic prosperity in the region,” it added.

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow.

During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.

The date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels.