PM Pashinyan orders creation of working group to restore Yeraskh and Meghri sections of the railway

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ordered to create a working group for the effective implementation of the program of restoration of the Yeraskh-Republic of Azerbaijan and Meghri sections of the Armenian railway.

Under the decision, the head of the working group will be tasked with submitting information to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on a quarterly basis.

The working group will be chaired by Artashes Tumanyan, Adviser to the Prime Minister.