Tokayev declares national mourning on January 10 in Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 10th of January 2022 the Day of National Mourning for the numerous victims of tragic events in a number of regions, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali said in a Facebook post.

Protests began on Sunday when the government lifted its price cap on LPG, which many people use to fuel their cars,

CSTO peacekeeping forces have been deployed to the country to “help stabilize the situation.”



