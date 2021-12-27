Armenian President offers condolences over the death of the former President of Greece

President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the death of former President Karolos Papoulias.

“He was an outstanding politician devoted to his country, a defender of the ideas of freedom and justice,” President Sarkissian said.

“Karolos Papoulias was a sincere friend of Armenia, the Armenian people, and made a tangible contribution to the development of interstate relations and cooperation in various fields based on millennia-old historical and cultural relations based on common values,” he added.

Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.

Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.

Karolos Papoulias paid an official visit to Armenia in 2013.