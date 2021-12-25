Armenian-Canadian relations stand out for mutual trust and sincerity: Sarkissian congratulates Trudeau on birthday

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on his birthday.

“Armenia attaches importance to its partnership with Canada, which has always stood out for its mutual trust and sincere desire to deepen the relations,” the President said.

“I remember with warmth our meaningful conversation at the 26th UN Summit (COP 26), which provided an opportunity to exchange views on the prospects of expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues,” he continued.

“I am full of hope that our meeting in Glasgow will give a new impetus to the relations between the two countries, and through joint efforts we will contribute to the expansion of the current agenda between Armenia and Canada and the implementation of future-oriented initiatives,” the President added.