Armenian PM Participates in Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the 6th summit of the Eastern Partnership at the European Council in Brussels.

The event was attended by the leaders of the EaP member states – Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, as well as the leaders of the European Union member states.

At the beginning of the plenary session, the President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed the participants of the summit, speeches were made by the leaders of the EaP member states, and EU member states.

In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan touched upon the cooperation with the European Union within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the institutional reforms implemented in Armenia, the steps taken to strengthen democracy, small and medium business, infrastructure development programs, as well as the developments in the South Caucasus.

The 6th EaP Summit focuses on five key areas: support for the economy, governance, environment, digitalization and societies.