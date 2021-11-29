Twitter founder Jack Dorsey expected to step down as chief executive – reports

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as chief executive of the company, the BBC quotes media reports as saying.

Mr Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006, and has been serving as chief executive of both Twitter and payment firm Square.

He had been under pressure from some investors to step down last year, in favour of a CEO with a single focus.

Twitter’s share price jumped slightly as rumours of his departure emerged.

News of Mr Dorsey’s departure was first reported by CNBC on Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Reuters news agency separately reported it had been told the same.

On Sunday, Mr Dorsey had tweeted, apparently unprompted: “I love Twitter.”