Armenia’s Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden on his birthday.

The message reads, in part:

“I warmly congratulate you on your birthday and wish you good health, happiness and success.

I remember with great pleasure our warm and friendly meeting and conversation in Glasgow a few days ago. A precious memory for me is also our frank and sincere meeting within the framework of the Munich Security Conference in 2019, the simple human impressions I received still accompany me today.

I hope that in the near future we will have a new opportunity to meet and talk about various issues on the agenda of international and bilateral relations.

The long-term relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America have a solid foundation and a reliable perspective, taking into account the mutual trust and respect and the friendly ties between the two peoples.

Undoubtedly, your personal role and contribution, both as the 46th President of the United States and as the 47th Vice President of the United States, a long-term Senator, is great in the close cooperation and partnership ties established between our countries.

I am glad that there is a mutual interest in developing interstate dialogue and cooperation in various fields. All Armenians and I personally appreciate the continued efforts of your and the US administration in the recognize and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, which is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the protection of human rights and universal values.

I am convinced that due to the joint efforts and our personal relations, the multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and the United States can gain new content. I am confident that together we will be able to further develop the Armenian-American cooperation based on the best traditions and experience for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”