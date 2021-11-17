OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has welcomed the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Spoke to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, welcome ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Russian mediation and called for de-escalation,” Ann Linde said in a Twitter post.

She voiced deep regret over the loss of lives.

“Reiterated support for continued process through Minsk Group Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative,” the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office added.

Azerbaijani forces undertook an offensive against Armenia at about 1 pm on November 16.

The Armenian side confirmed that 1 serviceman had been killed, 13 were captured. The connection with another 24 servicemen was lost during the hostilities.

Body of one soldier was transferred from Baku to Yerevan in the evening of November 17 with the mediation of the Russian side.