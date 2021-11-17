Body of Armenian serviceman transferred from Baku to Yerevan

In the evening of November 17, the body of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces killed during the battles after the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 16 was transferred from Baku to Yerevan by a special flight through the mediation of Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.



The Defense Minister presented the details of the battles, and provided information on the captured Armenian servicemen. An agreement was reached to continue intensive work both for the return of the captured servicemen and for the search for the missing.