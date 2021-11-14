Azerbaijani forces attempt to advance in eastern direction of the border, situation tense – Armenia MOD

On November 14, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to secure a positional advance in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

An intense shootout started. The Armenian guards prevented the enemy’s attempts to position themselves in the area. The situation is still tense.

At the moment, with the mediation of the Russian side, negotiations are underway to resolve the situation. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The Ministry of Defense will regularly provide information on further developments in the situation.