Historic ties a good basis for interstate relations: Armenian President, Saudi Crown Prince attend investment conference

On a first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia since Armenia’s independence, President Armen Sarkissian participated in the 5th Future Investment Initiative conference

The conference was attended by heads of state, members of governments, heads of well-known transnational, global companies and businessmen.

President Sarkissian together with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman attended the opening ceremony of the conference.

The President of Armenia and the heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia, talked about the need to develop relations between the two countries and their future. It was noted that the rich historical ties between the two peoples are a good basis for building future interstate relations.