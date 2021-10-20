Champions League: Messi scores twice in PSG’s comeback win against RB Leipzig

Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the BBC reports.

Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead, slamming into the bottom corner on the counter-attack.

But Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele scored from Angelino crosses to put the German side ahead.

Messi had a shot tipped onto the post and tapped the rebound into an empty net – and then scored a Panenka penalty to win the game.

PSG won a penalty deep into injury time, but instead of Messi stepping up for a hat-trick, Mbappe took it instead – and skied it over the bar.

Mbappe, who had scored his previous 11 spot-kicks for PSG, said he told Messi to take the first penalty. “It’s normal, it’s respect,” the France forward said.

“He’s the best player in the world, it’s a privilege he plays with us, I’ve always said it. There’s a penalty, he takes it, period. For the second, he said, ‘Take it’.”

The French side go above Manchester City to the top of Champions League Group A on seven points.

Messi’s three goals since joining PSG as a free agent this summer have come in the Champions League, with the Argentine also netting in their 2-0 win over City.

The Barcelona legend, 34, is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.