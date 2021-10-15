Emmanuel Macron scores penalty during charity football match

French President Emmanuel Macron donned his football boots and marshalled the midfield at a charity match on Thursday, EuroNews reports.

After a kiss from his wife Brigitte, the 43-year-old was all smiles as he took to the pitch in Poissy outside Paris alongside former international defender Marcel Desailly and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Playing central midfield, Macron drew cheers from the crowd with his first touch – and was given plenty of space to turn from overawed opponents who retreated deferentially as he advanced with the ball.

The fan of Marseille was also allowed to take a penalty, scoring an equalizer with a less-than-ferocious shot that the political centrist sent straight down the middle.

Macron, who played football at university and is a keen tennis player, had spent the day visiting construction sites for the 2024 Paris Olympics.