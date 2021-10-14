Artsakh Defense Army denies shooting Azerbaijani serviceman

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has dismissed the reports of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was killed by a shot fired by the Defense Army units on October 14 at around 18:15.

The Ministry said the reports are false and have nothing to do with reality.

“During the mentioned period, sounds of heated argument and fighting were heard by the Defense Army forces In the eastern part of the Artsakh Republic (Norshen village), which were followed by shots,” the Ministry said.



Expecting an impartial investigation, the Azerbaijani Defense Army command states that it is abiding by the agreements reached and strictly observing the ceasefire regime.