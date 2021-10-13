Pashinyan says meeting with Putin productive

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was productve.

“Held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was very productive. We discussed both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the region. We will continue our contacts to implement the agreements reached,” Pashinyan said in a twitter post after talks at the Kremlin.

Сегодня встретился с президентом РФ Владимиром Путиным. Встреча была весьма продуктивной. Обсудили как двустороннюю повестку, так и ситуацию в регионе. Продолжим контакты для реализации достигнутых договоренностей. pic.twitter.com/l5cuCUwdvn — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 12, 2021

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, further steps to strengthen stability in the region, restore economic ties and referred to ongoing developments.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin also touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as issues related to further cooperation in integration unions.