Armenians rally in Washington, demand release of POWs

The Greater Washington DC Armenian community have joined the AYF Ani chapter in front of the Azerbaijani embassy demanding justice for the Artsakh and Armenian people, the immediate release of over 200 Armenian POWs, and sanctions against Turkey and Azerbaijan for war crimes, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.
