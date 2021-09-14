The process of release of Armenian prisoners must be completed – Slovak FM

Slovakia, as an EU member state, supports the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chirrs, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

He recalled the Co-Chairs’ statement of July 29 that reiterates the need for negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of core and sensitive issues.

“We welcome the recent steps strengthening the confidence-building measures, including the release and return of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan,” the Minister said.

He stressed that the process of return and release of Armenian prisoners and captives has to be completed, and similarly, conditions should be created to allow demining.

Ivan Korčok reiterated EU’s support to post-conflict rehabilitation.