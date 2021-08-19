PoliticsTop

Ararat Mirzoyan appointed Armenia’s Foreign Minister

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 19, 2021, 10:23
Less than a minute
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA

Ararat Mirzoyan has been appointed Armenia’s Foreign Minister.

A relevant decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

