Ararat Mirzoyan appointed Armenia's Foreign Minister

Siranush Ghazanchyan

August 19, 2021, 10:23

Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA

Ararat Mirzoyan has been appointed Armenia's Foreign Minister. A relevant decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.