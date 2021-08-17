Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Gegharkunik, particularly in the Sotk region from 2:45 pm today, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded in the shooting. The injury is not life-threatening.

According to the Ministry, the shooting continued as of 4:30 pm. One Azerbaijani serviceman was killed, another was wounded as a result of counteractions taken by the Armenian side.