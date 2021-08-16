Armenian soldier killed in fresh Azerbaijani provocation

On August 16, at around 6:10 pm, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, firing from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Arman Hakobyan, born in 2002, was killed as a result of the shooting.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss, expresses support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.

At least three losses are reported on the Azerbaijani side.