Prime Minister of Vietnam congratulates Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan on appointment

Prime Minister of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The message runs as follows,

‘’In the name of the Government and people of Vietnam, and personally me, I convey to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of being re-elected as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Vietnam has always highlighted its traditional friendship with Armenia and is glad to see that Armenia continues to develop under your leadership and achieve significant results.

I am glad to see that the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our two countries continues.

I hope that through joint efforts, the existing friendship between our countries, as well as the close bilateral relations, will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples, peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Taking this opportunity, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. “