Today is the Assyrian Genocide Victims’ Remembrance Day

During the First World War, along with the Armenians, the other Christian minorities of the empire, the Ottoman Greeks, the Assyrians, as well as the Yezidis, fell victim to the genocidal policies of the Ottoman state.

The massacres and deportations of the Assyrians, which took place mainly in June-October 1915, resulted in the death of 500-750.000 people according to different calculations.

In 2007, the International Association of Genocide Scholars qualified the massacres of Greek and Assyrians as genocide. To the date, a number of countries and state provincial authorities have condemned the Assyrian genocide.

On 24 March 2015, the statement adopted by the RA National Assembly recognized and condemned the genocide of the Assyrians.

Eternal homage to the memory of the innocent victims.