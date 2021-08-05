Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles discusses priorities of Armenian agenda with US Congresswoman Michelle Steel

On August 4, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Michelle Steel representing California’s 48th Congressional District, which includes most of the Orange County coast in Southern California.

Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated Congresswoman Steel for being elected in the U.S. House of Representatives and also for joining the Congressional Armenian Caucus. He highly commended Michelle Steel’s continuous commitment and support to the Armenian issues.

Even in her earlier capacity of Supervisor and Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Michelle Steel since 2015 successfully initiated unanimously adopted resolutions designating April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The Orange County Board of Supervisors Commemorates Armenian Genocide ever since.

Ambassador Baibourtian briefed Congresswoman Steel on Azerbaijan’s encroachment upon Armenia’s state sovereignty. Azerbaijani continuous military provocations on the borders of Armenia resulting in human casualties, refusal to release illegally held Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians constitute a gross violation of international law. He stressed the impending need to condemn these brutal actions and uphold the norms that safeguard humanity.

Congresswoman Steel noted that her commitment to Armenian issues is a lasting one and assured in her incessant support. The interlocutors also discussed some plans for cooperation and further meetings.

Michelle Steel is a member of the Republican Party. She is a Korean American. In 2020, she successfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives. Steel currently serves on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Committee on Education and Labor. She earlier served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2021 and was the Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2017 and again in 2020.