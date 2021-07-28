Azerbaijan says has accepted Russia’s offer on ceasefire with Armenia

Azerbaijan says it has accepted the proposal of the Russian side to establish ceasefire on the border with Armenia from 10 am on 28 July. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic.

“We have accepted the initiative of the Russian side to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from 10:00 Baku time,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a sattement.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed as the enemy launched an offensive military operation on the line of contact with the Armenian forces from Sotk to Verin Shorzha.

The Azerbaijani side was trying to improve its bases, creating favorable conditions for advancement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry says that as of 09:20, the Azerbaijani units that launched an attack on the Armenian positions, were pushed back to their starting positions. Casualties are reported on the Azerbaijani side.