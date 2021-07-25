Tokyo 2020: Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov stars with an impresive win

European champion Hovhannes Bachkov (63 kg) started his performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo with an impressive win.

The Armenian boxer defeated Ryan Alston, representing Antigua and Barbuda, 5-0.

The Armenia had advantage in all the rounds, and knocked down the opponent in the first and second rounds.

Supporting the boxer were Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Deputy Minister of Sport Karen Giolyan, other members of the Armenian delegation.

In the 1/8 final Bachkov will face Javid Chalabiyev from Azerbaijan.