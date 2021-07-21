Military attachés briefed on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, received military attachés of foreign Embassies accredited in Armenia.

The situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border caused by the Azerbaijani provocations, particularly, in Yeraskh direction, was presented to the military attachés.

It was emphasized that the aggressive rhetoric of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership on the territorial aspirations towards the Republic of Armenia undermines the efforts for lasting peace in the region.

It was noted that the Armenian side, committed to the peaceful settlement of the situation, reserves the right to take all necessary measures to prevent and counteract such incidents.

It was also emphasized that Armenia expects a clear reaction from international partners to such violations of international law by Azerbaijan.