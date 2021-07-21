American Studies program launched at Yerevan State University

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has announced the launch of a new graduate degree program in American Studies, through the International Relations program at Yerevan State University.

Funded by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia and implemented in partnership with Arizona State University, the American Studies Center is recruiting applicants for the new graduate program now through August 20, 2021. The inaugural class of graduate students will begin this two-year degree program during the September 2021 semester. Scholarships to cover partial tuition fees are available to aspiring applicants on a competitive basis.

In coordination with Arizona State University, Yerevan State University designed an interdisciplinary curriculum with courses on topics including American politics, foreign policy, history, economics, and society. Additionally, and with support from the U.S. Embassy—Arizona State University will host six Armenian scholars during the 2021-2022 academic year for training, research, and further development of curriculum for the American Studies program at Yerevan State University.

Strong partnerships and shared values are the foundation of U.S.-Armenia relations. The U.S. Embassy proudly supports this partnership and will continue to invest in the education of a new generation of Armenians who will acquire academic expertise in American Studies and join us in further strengthening the understanding, cooperation, and friendship between the United States and Armenia.