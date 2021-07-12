Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro-2020. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed for England as Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties in a row to take his team to the title.

Luke Shaw scored for England on just the second minute of the game. Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizer in the 67th minute, taking the game to extra time.

England were eyeing their first European Championship trophy and their first major international football title since winning the FIFA World Cup at home in 19.

This is the first major international trophy that Italy have won since their 2006 FIFA World Cup win. This is also Italy’s second Euro trophy. They had last won the title back in 1968. Italy had reached the final in Euro 2000 and Euro 2012, as well, but had lost to France and Spain, respectively.